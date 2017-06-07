March trader slams police over raid response

Police are not doing enough to prevent raiders targeting companies in March, a town businesswoman has claimed.

Sara Fink spoke out after her premises were targeted in two separate raids within a few days of each other last week alone.

Senior officers say they are willing to hold talks to resolve the issue.

But Miss Fink, a director of FPP Facades, says other traders in the area share her concerns.

She said: “It’s just a laughing stock at the moment. It’s like Wild West territory out here.”

Miss Fink’s company has been working on a new industrial development close to their current base in Thorby Avenue for the past two years.

But she says that while the site has been repeatedly targeted, incidents are now happening more frequently.

In the latest raid, last Wednesday, a battery was stolen from a forklift truck while the same truck and another vehicle were also damaged.

That followed an earlier attempted raid over the recent bank holiday weekend in which further damage was caused.

Miss Fink said two other nearby companies had also been targeted recently but, despite the reports, little was being done by officers.

She said: “The police have been absolutely useless. They send foresnics round and never come back. They view CCTV and never come back.

“At the moment, all we’re contacting them for is a crime reference number so we can claim on the insurance.”

Although regular monthly meetings were previously held in the area, and weekly updates circulated to businesses, Miss Fink said that no longer happens.

She added: “I’m sure cuts have had an effect but I feel something needs to be done.”

But Fenland area policing commander David Murphy said an arrest had been made on the day of the latest incident and local sergeant Richard Lugg had been commended for his work to reduce anti-social behaviour in the area.

He said: “Officers and police community support officers are very visible in the March area.

“They give out proactive crime prevention advice while on the beat, via social media through the eCops emailing system and face to face.

“We are sorry to hear Miss Fink is unhappy with how her incident and other incidents have been dealt with and if she wishes to speak with Sergeant Lugg regarding burglary in her community we are happy to set up a meeting and work towards a positive outcome for her.”