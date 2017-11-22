March will shimmer

The Christmas tree is up and dressed, hard-working volunteers have been busy putting up the lights and everything is ready for the annual Christmas lights switch-on in March this Friday (24).

At 7pm the Market Place will see the arrival of Father Christmas on his sleigh ready for the big moment when the switch is thrown to light up the town’s thousands of lights.

March Christmas lights switch-on takes place this Friday - organisers are hoping to see big crowds like there's been in previous years.

There will be live music, a chance after the switch-on to meet Father Christmas in his grotto and put in those all-important present requests.

As always town centre roads will be closed to traffic. The closure starts from around 5pm and sees High Street from the Burrowmoor Road junction, and all of Broad Street closed to traffic. The Market Place will also be a no-go zone for vehicles.

Fair rides will line Broad Street, together with games and other stalls, and traders and some of the shops will be open for a spot of late night festive shopping.

Members of the Middle Level Watermen’s Club will help light up the river with a colourful display of lights on the narrow boats (above).

The event has been practically 12 months in the making and volunteers have spent over six weeks putting up the lights throughout the town centre. Once again there are a number of new displays to spot.