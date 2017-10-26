March woman Emma Palmer is stepping out in honour of her mum and to raise cash for Alzheimer’s Society

Emma Palmer from March has just a few hours to put her feet up before she starts a 24-hour treadmill walkathon tomorrow (Friday).

Emma, 50, lost her mum to Alzheimer’s disease almost 10 years ago and has taken on the mammoth challenge to honour her mum’s memory and to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

Alzheimer’s Society is the leading dementia support and research charity, here for anyone affected by any form of dementia in the UK.

Emma said: “My mum was a wonderful person and I really wanted to remember her in a positive way, plus do something meaningful to help people with Alzheimer’s.”

Accounting for a five minute break every hour, Emma will have walked around 60 miles in the 24 hours. St Peter’s church hall in March will be the venue and Emma will begin her walkathon at 2pm. Twenty-four hours is a long while to spend on a treadmill, so Emma has decided to take a TV with her and a few DVD box sets to pass the time.

Bacon butties, cakes, teas and coffees will be available from 9am on Saturday morning as Emma approaches the 24-hour point at 2pm. There will be a charity raffle and all the proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s Society. The raffle draw will be made just after 2pm.

Emma’s friends and family will keep her company through the small hours. Anyone who would like to donate can do so through the Virgin Money Giving page at: http://www.virginmoneygiving.com/EmmaPalmer3

Emma concluded: “Please give as generously as you can or come along to St Peter’s Church Hall on Saturday morning. Alzheimer’s is such a cruel disease, anything we can do to help find a cure or support those who have dementia has got to be a good thing.”