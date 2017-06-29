Marshland St James fun day raises hundreds for school funds

A primary school in West Norfolk has been boosted thanks to a summer fete held at its premises on Sunday.
Games, food and entertainment were enjoyed by visitors to the Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School fun day which raised just under £600.
A highlight of the day was the open mic which saw children and adults showcase their vocal talents.
Teaching assistant Nicola Hayes said: “It was lovely to see so many members of the community here.”Pictured: Jake Thomas and stallholder Sarra Davabi.
MLNF17MF060135
Almost Done!
Registering with Fenland Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.