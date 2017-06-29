Marshland St James fun day raises hundreds for school funds

A primary school in West Norfolk has been boosted thanks to a summer fete held at its premises on Sunday.

Games, food and entertainment were enjoyed by visitors to the Marshland St James Primary and Nursery School fun day which raised just under £600.

Family Fun Day at Marshland St James Primary and Nusery School. Pictured Organisers of the event (FOSA)

A highlight of the day was the open mic which saw children and adults showcase their vocal talents.

Teaching assistant Nicola Hayes said: “It was lovely to see so many members of the community here.”Pictured: Jake Thomas and stallholder Sarra Davabi.

