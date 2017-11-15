Meet the cats looking for new homes as Wisbech Cat Welfare holds rehoming day at Cherries Cattery Fridaybridge

This Saturday sees a chance for those looking for a pet to offer a home to a rescue cat as Wisbech Cat Welfare stages a re-homing day at the newly opened Cherries Cattery in Fridaybridge.

Cattery owner Jenny Goodchild, has herself just adopted two kittens through the charity, and has offered her pens for the day on Saturday (18) to help find homes for some of the other cats currently being looked after by Wisbech Cat Welfare.

Jenny said: “Because we have only just opened and are gradually building up our client base we have the capability to offer our facilities to Wisbech Cat Welfare and hopefully that will encourage potential owners to come along and see the cats for themselves and hopefully take one home.”

Alyson Bradley, of Wisbech Cat Welfare, said: “We are extremely grateful to Jenny for offering us her pens for the day. We currently have 84 cats we are looking after, some are too old to be rehomed and others are still too shy or feral, but we have plenty to take along and we hope to have around 18 on show for people to meet.

“A lot of the cats we have are black and white - that’s the most common colour - and we find it harder to find homes for those and also black cats. I’m not sure if that’s because people are superstitious and think they are witches’ cats or what it is, but of course it is lucky for a black cat to cross your path, so who knows?

“We have recently managed to re-home eight feral cats to a farm near Murrow and we have other ferals looking for homes. We can’t rehome them into people’s houses because they are not at all friendly, but we try to find safe places for them where they can live out, but have shelter, regular food and someone keeping an eye on them.

“All our cats are neutered, wormed, de-flead and vet checked but they haven’t had their vaccinations as that is just too costly for us to undertake. The adoption fee of £48 includes neutering so if a cat is too young when it re-homed then the new owner can take it to one of our three nominated vets to have it done at no cost to them.

“If they take the cat some where else there is a £20 refund on the adoption fee towards the cost of neutering. We like all our cats to be neutered because there are so many unwanted animals,” said Alyson.

Saturday’s adoption day runs from 1pm to 4pm at the Cherries Cattery, Molls Drove, Fridaybridge, PE14 0LG.