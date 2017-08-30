Meeting will discuss ‘how and whether’ Wisbech Citizens Patrol fits into town’s future

Wisbech Citizen Patrol (WCP) volunteers are organising a meeting to discuss their future following comments on Facebook over town centre drinking.

Mayor Steve Tierney said members had been upset by some of the more “extreme” views and wanted a meeting to discuss “how and whether” the volunteer group fits into the town’s future.

Cllr Tierney, who has come under personal attack on social media, with accusations that he sees the town “through rose tinted glasses”, said the issue of drinking had become a “political football” with people trying to out do one another with stories of problems they have witnessed.

But he said the WCP members have walked thousands and thousands of miles around the town at all times of the day and night since they were formed 18 months ago and found it was mostly like a “ghost town”.

He said: “Those volunteers have walked thousands of miles, they have done more for this town since we started than nearly all those people on those forums put together. I can honestly still count on two hands the number of times we have had to deal with a problem, but when members try to say what they have found they are being verbally attacked.

“The petition has escalated the matter and quite frankly has made it out to be a lot worse than it is. I’m not denying there are problem areas, but Fenland District Council is already consulting on PSPOs (Public Space Protection Orders), which I first put forward and which will make drinking and other anti-social behaviour illegal in those areas. That was happening before the petition and will give greater powers to tackle the problem.

“But I can’t emphasise enough how quiet the town is most of the time. We had a television crew come out with us last year because they had heard all these stories. We took them everywhere: the town park, St Peter’s Gardens, Tillery Fields, The Crescent memorial gardens, The Spinney - everywhere people say there are problems but we found nothing.

We walked around from 11pm to 1.30pm and in the end the crew was laughing because they couldn’t believe how quiet it was. All this publicity is painting a bad image of our town, it is doing not good and it is mostly exagerated.

Whatever the future of WCP - and I can’t pre-empt the outcome - those volunteers can be proud of what they have done for our town.”