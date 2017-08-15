Memorial day raises £1,700

Hundreds turned out for the second annual Jim Clarke Memorial Day on Saturday and helped raise nearly £1,700 for clubs and organisations in Manea.

The event organised by Sasha Cox and friends saw 10 teams compete in round robin matches of netball and rounders with the finalists opting to play netball for the honours of winning the Jim Clarke Trophy.

Team Waldock who champions in 2016 had to be satisfied with being runners up this year after being beaten in the final by Chatteris Foxes.

After the sports fun the event moved from the village playing field to the Rose and Crown pub for a presentation of trophies, a barbecue, games including spot the ball and a blind auction with prizes including a 40ins tele up for grabs - and a few boobie prizes too.

Bidding was strong with some paying over £70 for the privilege of opening a box to see what was inside.

Sasha said: “Having totalled up everything raised from yesterday’s shenanigans I am amazed, proud and utterly overwhelmed to announce that the grand total was an astounding £1,686.00. I am completely speechless. I can not thank everyone enough for their amazing efforts, support, contributions and involvement. There are so many people to thank that I wouldn’t know where to start......but you all know who you are. Thank you from the very bottom of my heart.”

Jim Clarke was a popular character in the village and was well-known for hosting raft races at his home on the river at Purls Bridge as well as bonfire parties.

He died suddenly last year and Sasha organised the first event which raised around £1,200 in Jim’s memory just week’s after his death.

