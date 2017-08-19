Memorial garden is officially unveiled by town mayor Kim French at March railway station

A new memorial garden paying tribute to those who lost their lives serving in the two World Wars has been unveiled at March railway station.

The garden, located prominently in the station car park next to the footpath leading to the ticket office, was created by members of the Friends of March Railway Station and features railway sleepers and a special commemorative plaque.

March mayor Kim French officially unveils a memorial garden at the town's railway station to remember war dead.

It was officially opened by March Mayor, Councillor Kim French, during a ceremony at the garden.

She said: “Today is an opportunity to remember those people from March, including those who were involved in the railway, who sadly lost their lives in the two World Wars.

“The garden represents an opportunity to ensure that we are all reminded of the sacrifice others have made for us when we are using March Railway Station and that these people are never forgotten.”

She thanked the Friends and in particular, stalwart member Max Mobius, whose idea it was to transform an overgrown piece of wasteland into the memorial garden.

March mayor Kim French officially unveils a memorial garden at the town's railway station to remember war dead.

Max and fellow members spent eight months working on the garden, from completing a design and clearing the site to putting sleepers into place, erecting fencing and planting.

“It is clear that a lot of effort has gone into making this garden look so good,” said Cllr French. “Without the help of the Friends and all the work they have put in over recent years the station would not look as good as it does now.”

Thanks were also paid to Network Rail for supplying the sleepers and rail, Greater Anglia for funding the planting and the Hereward Community Rail Partnership and Greater Anglia for organising and funding the plaque.