Men given suspended jail terms after £50k March cannabis find

Two men who were caught carrying nearly £50,000 worth of cannabis during a police stop in March have been given suspended jail terms.

A court has also heard how several plants of the drug were also found when officers searched the home of 19-year-old Jack Ross.

Ross, of Creek Road, March, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, when he appeared before Huntingdon Crown Court on Tuesday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to charges of producing cannabis and possessing the class B drug with intent to supply. He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

His co-defendant, Harry Ardron, 23, of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough, was given a 10 month prison term, also suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis. He was told to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

Following the hearing, Det Con John Edwards, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Illegal drug use will not be tolerated in Cambridgeshire.

“Drug offending is an issue our communities care about and one we will continue to focus on.”

The court was told police had been following an intelligence lead when they saw Ross and Ardron leaving a property in Creek Road, March, on June 21 last year, while carrying a large bag.

The pair were stopped and found to be carrying around six kilograms of the class B drug, with an estimated street value of £48,000.

Ross’ home was then searched, where a further 10 plants were discovered. They are believed to have a street value of around £7,000.

The case is one of several large-scale cannabis operations which have been discovered in Fenland during the past year.