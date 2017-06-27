Men jailed for Long Sutton shooting

Three local men have been jailed after a gun was shot through the window of a house where a mother was alone with her young child.

On Sunday, January 10, 2016, the men went to Anfield Road, in Long Sutton, where Lloyd Peter Hook discharged a shot gun through a window of a house. No-one was injured. The men were charged and remanded in custody, pleading guilty to offences and were sentenced on Friday.

Lloyd Peter Hook

All three men were convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Lloyd Peter Hook (22) received a total of seven years and six months imprisonment.

Samuel James Tooke (26) received a total 10 years imprisonment, which also included additional offences of burglary and handling stolen goods.

Shane Kelk (23) received a total of seven years and five months imprisonment, which also included additional offences of burglary, handling stolen goods, theft, assault, assaulting a police officer, possession of a knife, and drugs trafficking offences.

Shane Aiden Kelk

Detective Inspector Dave Rimmer said: “My first thoughts are with the victims of all the offences who can now be assured the offenders will not be at liberty for the foreseeable future. At the time of the firearms offence there was a mother with her young child in the house. You can only imagine how frightening this would have been for them.

“This has been a painstaking investigation by Spalding CID, involving multiple offenders and offences. The sentences are the culmination of a detailed and thorough investigation spanning in excess of a year. I am proud of the quality of the investigation undertaken and pay tribute to the team’s professional determination, which has led to guilty pleas and the long term incarceration of these criminals.”