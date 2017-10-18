Search

Mini-digger stolen from Sutton St James

A mini-digger like this one was stolen from Sutton St James.
A mini-digger like this one was stolen from Sutton St James.

A mini-digger like the one pictured above was stolen from Sutton St James on Monday night.

If you saw any suspicious large vehicles near Old Fendyke overnight on Monday/Tuesday please tell the police by dialling 101.