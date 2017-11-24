Model citizens open up ‘village’ in Walsoken for fundraiser

Residents in Walsoken have been thinking small – tiny, in fact – to put together a festive display which will fundraise for two charities.

Jane Gilmurray, with help from her husband John and neighbours John and Eileen Granger, has created a festive miniature village to raise money for the Magpas Air Ambulance and SSAFA – the Armed Forces Charity.

Although Mrs Gilmurray puts the working model display together every year, this is the first time the village will be open to the public when it is officially unveiled next Friday.

The village, which has been worked on for over a month and is set up in Mr and Mrs Grangers’ garage, will also have a sensory garden and festive refreshments.

Christmas lights will be switched on in the street to coincide with the event.

The village in Burrett Gardens will be open to the public from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 10 from 6pm to 9pm.

Christmas model village to fundraise money for MAPGAS and SSAFA Left to right back John Gilmurray, Colin Caulfield, John Granger Left to right front Lynn Brosnan, Jane Gilmurray and Eileen Granger

Children are invited to bring their letters for Santa, where they will also get the chance to meet the man himself, and visitors are asked to bring donations for the chosen charities.