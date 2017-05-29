More time sought to do West Norfolk homes deal

Councillors have been urged to allow developers more time to complete legal agreements in connection with a major housing development in a West Norfolk village.

Outline planning permission was granted for nearly 50 homes, plus a new shop, on the Tamar Nurseries site in West Walton in February.

The development is intended to enable the business to relocate to a new nursery site in nearby Walton Highway, which was also approved at the same time.

But the consent was granted subject to legal agreements on issues including affordable housing provision, the new shop, open spaces and flood risk management being completed within four months of permission being granted.

A new report to go before the West Norfolk Council planning committee next Monday is seeking a three-month extension to that deadline, in order to complete the negotiations.

The paper said that, while negotiations have been taking place, there were difficulties around some issues, including the provision of the shop.

It continued: “Unfortunately, due to the complexities of the agreement, it has not been possible to finalise it within this timeframe.

“If a further extension of time is not agreed, the application will need to be refused.

“This would result in the inability of the nursery to fund its relocation as permitted.”