Multi-million pound investment into transport schemes for Cambridgeshire including Fenland get green light

Regenerating three Fenland train stations, improvements to junctions in March and better access around Wisbech are among key transport schemes to receive funding today (Wednesday).

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combine Authority has given the go-ahead for over £4 million worth of investment into the schemes, which are among 17 shortlisted for funding in 2017/18, at a board meeting this morning.

Manea train station is among three Fenland stations that are to be regenerated with funding from the combined authority.

A further 26 projects have made the ‘long-list’ for consideration in Mayor James Palmer’s current term of office.

March, Manea and Whittlesea stations are to undergo regeneration in a bid to encourage more people to use the railways.

Mayor Palmer said: “I’ve long been clear that Wisbech station needs to be re-opened and this is one of my top priorities as Mayor. However, this is clearly not the only rail related issue in Fenland. Many of the rail stations are ageing and urgently need to be upgraded. I’m confident that the half a million pounds committed in the list of priority transport schemes will make a positive difference. Separate to this I will continue my campaign for more trains to stop at Whittlesea train station. It makes no sense that only one train every hour stops at the station, clearly this needs to change and I’m determined that this happens within my mayoral term.

He added: “The list of priority transport schemes makes clear the combined authority’s commitment to investing in transport infrastructure across the entirety of Cambridgeshire. Every corner of the combined authority area will benefit from this investment.

“I’ve made clear my view that transport infrastructure in our area needs to be transformed and we’re developing a number of proposals to do just that. The feasibility studies commissioned over the summer will take time to come to fruition but the transport solutions that will flow from them could be transformative for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“The list of priority transport schemes is very much focused on making a difference in the short term by making strategic interventions across the Combined Authority area. These key spending commitments bring home the concrete benefits he combined authority and its investment will bring to Cambridgeshire.”