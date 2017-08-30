Mystery orb in skies over Chatteris sparks witness appeal by UFO group

A group of UFO watchers is appealing for witnesses following a strange incident in the skies over Chatteris involving a bright orange ‘orb’.

The East Anglia UFO Discussion Group would like to chat with anyone that spotted anything unusual or strange in the sky on Wednesday August 23.

Tony Buckingham from Littleport heads the East Anglia UFO Group.

The group, which was set up by local UFO expert Tony Buckingham, is currently researching a particular incident that occurred near Chatteris and the surrounding the Fenland and would like as much information as possible.

The unidentified aerial phenomenon was seen from London Road in Chatteris.

A witness has reported looking towards Warboys when he saw a ball of orange light fall to the ground.

Tony said: “Within five minutes, two military jets flew over the spot very slowly as if to observe. The incident occurred between 9pm and 10pm.”

The group, which has around 150 members worldwide as well as locally, has an office in Littleport and holds monthly meetings in Newmarket which are open to the public.

The volunteer group is headed by retired local businessman Tony from Littleport, who has been researching UFO sightings since his own close encounter as a teenager in his home village.

“We have people contact us from all over the world with sightings, but we are particularly interested in what people see in our own local skies. There are a lot of sightings over the Fens - we have a lot of aircraft activity too, but we ask anyone who sees something they think is unusual to contact us. We will investigate it.

“There are usually explanations for most of the sightings, but there are also occasions when there is no rational explanation like the incident over Chatteris. Bright orange orbs have been seen in the sky going back hundreds of years. Some scientists believe they are a natual phenemenon, which may be the case, but I tend to believe there is more to it than that,” said Tony.

Did you see the mystery incident? If so contact Tony via email at: tony@eaufo.co.uk or Facebook: East Anglia UFO Discussion Group; website: www.eaufo.co.uk or call 07528 311608.