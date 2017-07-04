Neale-Wade Academy raises the profile of careers and higher education

Neale-Wade Academy is preparing year 12 pupils for their next steps into learning or employment by hosting a series of workshops.

Supported by local businesses, year 12 pupils will be given advice and guidance on how to prepare for the workplace as well as information on local careers and opportunities available to them. The series of workshops will help prepare students for applications to university as well as look at apprenticeship and graduate opportunities. Director of Curriculum and Careers, Mrs Sam Mandley, said: “The whole week is designed to get students to look at career opportunities they may not have considered for when they leave school or even after university. “From opportunities on one of the UK’s largest construction projects, through to different routes into teaching and the wide variety of careers in the NHS, we want students to understand the vast array of choices available to them.

“We aim to give details of salaries, sector growth and progression.”

Picture: SUBMITTED