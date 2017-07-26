Neale Wade’s Water Weapons at the Ready

Year 7 students at the Neale-Wade Academy in March got a real soaking just before the end of the summer term when they took part in a fundraiser in aid of the East Anglian Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Water Weapons at the Ready was held on the school’s playing field and was a monster water fight involving around 50 pupils and with brave staff finding themselves the targets of wet sponges while locked in the stocks.

Chris Mac Manus here (Year 7 Progress Leader at Neale Wade) gets a soaking as part of the fundraiser.

Pupil Amy-Rose Moore organised the event with help from her friends Ruslana Gagejeva and Libby Harwood and they presented a cheque to the charity’s Grace Nalty.