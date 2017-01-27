New boss to take over CWA Academy Trust

College of West Anglia principal, David Pomfret, is stepping down as chief executive of the CWA Academy Trust, which sponsors six schools across West Norfolk.

He will be replaced by the organisation’s current director of education, Dr Duncan Ramsey, who is due to take up his new post on Monday.

Mr Pomfret, who has been combining his trust role with college work for the past three years, will continue to serve on its board.

But, with three more schools set to join the trust, he says the combined role can no longer be sustained.

He said: “Now is the right time for a full-time post, which can continue the growing success of our primary academies and address the challenges in the secondary phase.

“Having worked with Dr Ramsey for the past two years, and seen the impact he has had with our primary academies in particular, I am confident that he will be able to take the trust forward with its next phase of development.”

Trust chairman Derek Stringer praised Mr Pomfret’s “vision and leadership.”

He said: “The successful growth from a single academy in 2010 to a soon-to- be nine-strong academy trust family is largely down to his ambition and drive.”

The trust currently sponsors three West Norfolk secondary schools – the Downham Academy, King Edward VII Academy and King’s Lynn Academy – plus the Eastgate Academy in Lynn, the Nelson Academy in Downham and the Southery Academy.

Primary schools at Emneth, North Wootton and Upwell are all expected to join over the coming months.

Dr Ramsey’s previous role focused on the primary sector, where Nelson Academy was recently rated good by Ofsted.

The trust says it also expects a positive report on Eastgate following a recent Ofsted inspection there.

He said: “We have just achieved some amazing results at Nelson and Eastgate and I am excited about being part of the team that supports our other academies to do equally well over the forthcoming years.”