New effort to secure derelict Long Sutton hotel site

A renewed effort by town leaders to tackle the “extremely dangerous condition” of the Bull Hotel in Long Sutton is under way.

Fencing has gone up along Winfrey Park in Bull Lane to stop trespassing and flytipping, while parish, district and town councillors try and find out what the derelict building’s future is to be.

Long Sutton and District Civic Society members met last Monday to weigh up the options for the grade-II listed building which has been empty for about 25 years.

Chairman Tim Machin said: “Following the outpouring of largely negative comments around the town and a lengthy debate attended by our three district councillors, and others, the society restated its commitment to finding a solution to the security and appearance of the site.

He said the group still wants to do a partial site clearance, but is continuing work to secure the consent of landowners.

The talks were held after it emerged that the latest attempt to find a buyer for the site had failed.

Long Sutton parish council said it had acted in the town’s best interests and it was “extremely disappointing that despite its continued best efforts, the (site) is in such a sorry state.”