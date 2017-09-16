New look, new lease of life for Manea RBL club

Manea Royal British Legion Club is hoping to put the upset of last week’s break-in behind them and relaunch as a top local venue for events.

The club in East Street has undergone a major refurbishment and its committee is hoping they have done enough to breathe new live into it and keep it open for future generations.

Club chairman Paddy Painter said the place was in danger of closing, but with the support of new committee members, it has been given a new lease of life with a big village wedding last weekend showing just what it has to offer clients.

Paddy described the event as a “magical night of celebration”- although it had a unhappy ending with the club being broken into and cash and alcohol stolen.

That has led to increased security measures and the committee now hope the only way is up for the club.

“We have transformed the bar and hall areas, the ladies toilets, like the bar, have been given a sparkly new look and we are now working on the gents toilets, the ceiling in the club room and the entrance hall,” said Paddy.

Sheila Edwards, committee member and bar manager said: “We hope locals will appreciate the new, fresh look and realise how perfect the club is for events like weddings. We not only have the big hall there is the smaller club room and we have full kitchen facilities too.

“We are hoping to hold more live music events - we have Catch 22 playing this Saturday (23) and everyone is welcome - tickets are available on the door £4.50 for members and £5.50 non-members and the A142s are booked for New Year’s Eve when there will also be a buffet,” she said.

The facelift has been created mainly thanks to the hardwork of committee members Paul Feast and Ernie Beckett who have given their labour free of charge.

The hall costs £150 to hire for a function for members and £200 for non-members with a further £21 for the temporary entertainment licence. Membership is £20 - that is £17 to join the Royal British Legion and then £3 club fee.

Manea Royal British Legion Club chairman Paddy Painter with bar manager Sheila Edwards behind the newly refurbished bar area.

The hall can hold up to 200 people seated.

For details visit the club’s Facebook page or contact Sheila on 01354 680376.