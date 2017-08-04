New pavilion opens at The Spinney in Wisbech as part of national Playday

Hundreds of families enjoyed a fun packed day out at the Wisbech Adventure Playground to celebrate national Playday.

The event was organised by Cambridgeshire County Council and local partners and organisations provided free activities, including: a bouncy castle, disco, barbecue, resident artists, den building, junk modelling, tombola, stands, face painting, bead and necklace making, as well as the adventure play activities always available at the playground.

The Spinney Adventure Playground in Wisbech opening of new �17,000 piece of play equipment and national play day Bailey and Esa Lillie Wright 8

Councillor Virginia Bucknor and Wisbech mayor Steven Tierney were on hand to open the brand new £17,000 pavilion with representatives from the Clarion Housing Group, which had funded the new installation as well as a new trampoline and new furnishings for the play barge.

