New Sunday service to launch at Wisbech delivery office

People in Fenland will have longer to collect their parcels following the introduction of new Sunday opening times at the Royal Mail delivery office in Wisbech.

Opening hours at the Cromwell Court site’s customer collection point were extended at the weekend in a move bosses say will improve services for customers.

The site will open from 11am to 3pm on Sundays from this weekend and is one of almost 300 that are open to customers seven days a week.

Officials say the measure is intended to offer greater convienience to customers who are not at home during the day to collect parcels at the weekend.

Liz Law, operations director for the Royal Mail in the East of England, said: “We are continuing to be more responsive to our customers and are providing even more options for people to receive items they have ordered online.

“Our extended opening hours initiative and additional Sunday openings is just one of the ways we are transforming our business to be more customer focused.”

The delivery office is one of more than 1200 across the Royal Mail network in the UK.

Almost 300 sites, which have the highest delivery volumes, are open seven days a week.

Around 600 more offer six day a week opening, with extended hours on a Wednesday evening.

Last year, the company opened its delivery points up as drop-off sites for customers to leave parcels for delivery.

The move was intended to help small businesses access the services they need locally.