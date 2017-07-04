New Wisbech bus link comes into service

A new free bus service has been launched in Wisbech.

The 68 route, which is being operated by the Fenland Association for Community Transport (FACT), came into service on Monday.

The route replaces the old 66 service which was run by Stagecoach.

It covers south and north-western parts of Wisbech, which have not previously been served by public transport links.

It is intended to provide access to businesses in the Cromwell Road area and the Horsefair shopping centre, plus community facilities, healthcare providers and educational institutions such as the College of West Anglia and the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

It will also enable residents to get to sites including the Hudson Leisure Centre, the Queen Mary Centre, the Rosmini community centre and the Ferry Project.

And extra stops are set to be included to provide access to residential areas in Malt Drove, via South Brink, Railway Road, Mount Drive, Ramnoth Road, Harecroft Road, and Leverington Road between Harecroft Road and North End.

People living in those areas are being urged both to use the service, which will initially run as a year-long pilot project, and have their say on it, so that it can be monitored and amended as necessary.

Timetables and route information can be downloaded from www.fenland.gov.uk/wisbechbusserviceproject.

Anyone who would like further information can contact the project’s co-ordinator by phoning 01354 622318 or emailing neighbourhoodstrategy@fenland.gov.uk