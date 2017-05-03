New Wisbech bus link plan revealed

A new town bus service is to be launched in Wisbech, following the appointment of an operator to run the route.

District council chiefs yesterday announced the Fenland Association for Community Transport (FACT) would run the pilot project, which is set to come into operation later this year.

The authority says it expects full details of the route, including its scheduled launch date, to be outlined by early August.

But officials say it will cover areas of the town that are not currently served by public transport links.

The service, which will be run on a trial basis for 12 months, is intended to replace the Tesco 66 route, which was withdrawn by previous operator Stagecoach last year.

The service would provide access to the store and other businesses in the Cromwell Road area of the town and was developed following the establishment of a Wisbech Bus Service project by Fenland district council last year.

A council spokesman said the route would be continued if it is deemed to be successful. Performance will be monitored and passengers will be encouraged to give their feedback on the service.

She said: “The service has been developed via a competitive tender process, with the aim of improving access to local healthcare, education and community facilities.

“The route will also include parts of south and north-west Wisbech that are not currently served by public transport.

“The new route is ‘community-led’ and has been developed in response to resident feedback.

“This has given a valuable insight into local transport needs and the gaps in existing services.”

Residents can also sign up for updates on the service by emailing their contact details to neighbourhoodstrategy@fenland.gov.uk or by calling 01354 622318.