Next round of bids for Tydd St Mary wind farm cash funds

Community groups within ten miles of Tydd St Mary still have time to apply for up to £5,000 worth of generous funding.

The Grange Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund will consider another batch of applications for educational or “diversionary” activities for young people based at village halls, playing fields and leisure centres.

Groups supported by the fund so far have included Tydd St Mary Football Club, Sutton Bridge Carers, Holbeach Community Centre, Long Sutton Primary School and Sutton Bridge Bowls Club.

The fund gives out £28,000 worth of cash per year to not-for-profit community groups that meet the criteria of supporting young people, the elderly, town and village facilities, the tackling of isolation and loneliness.

To request an application form or for more details, call Sue Fortune on 01529 305825 or visit www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk