Night to celebrate March’s top gardens with a presentation evening at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel.

It was a night of celebration at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel were the winners of this year’s March Garden Competition were announced and certificates awarded to all those who took part.

Winners of the Large Garden (sponsored by Amical Veterinary Centre) were: First, Gloria Brown of 4 Festival Close Manea; second, Mr and Mrs Neville Patrick of 88 Nene Parade, March.

Winners of the Medium Garden (sponsored by Johnsons Ironmongers) were: First, Mrs Hodder of 107 Maple Grove, March; second, Ann Cross of 2 Worsley Close, March.

Winners of the Small Garden (sponsored by Stone Cross Lodge Free Masons) were: First, Mr and Mrs Len Bradbery of Stone Cross Way; second, Mr Shaw of Maple Grove.

Business Class (sponsored by M.W. Ceramics) winner was the Griffin Hotel with Clovelly House second.

The overall winner was Gloria Brown (sponsored by Beaver Homes) who received an engraved trophy.

Highly Commended certificates were awarded to the other worthy gardens: Mr and Mrs L Powell; Mrs L Rivers; Mrs Quince; Mr and Mrs Payne; Mrs Hart; Mr and Mrs K Brown; and Mr J Broadbent.

Maria Nielsen Bom, who organised the competition with her husband Poul said: “We would like to thank the Oliver Cromwell Hotel for sponsoring the Garden Competition by providing the premises and refreshments for the award giving evening.”

Judges were: Poul Nielsen Bom; Steve Griggs and Mr and Mrs Chris Holt who were last year’s winners.