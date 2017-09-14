Nine Lives Theatre Company in Wisbech have an awards evening that’s just the Cat’s Whiskers

The Nine Lives Theatre Company were delighted to hold their annual Cats Whiskers Film and Awards Ceremony at The Luxe Cinema.

The evening, on September 3, was an event of glitz and glamour as the students, parents and tutors of the company dressed in their finery for a Hollywood-style ‘red’ carpet do, although the carpet this year was blue, to match Nine Lives logo colours.

The students and their parents got to watch the work they had done through the year on the big screen, including three professionally shot and edited short films, which the students wrote themselves with the guidance of the tutors.

The evening was a great success, and a wonderful way to celebrate another year of Nine Lives.

Michele Larkin, head of Nine Lives Theatre Company, said: “I would especially like to thank new manager Nathan Smith, and new owner of The Luxe Adam Cunard for their hard work to make sure the evening ran smoothly, along with their friendly and personal approach which made the evening all the more special.”