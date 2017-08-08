No sitting down as James wow with energetic and faultless performance at Newmarket Nights

You kind of get the feeling you’re in for a good night at the races when the first bet you make pays off - and so it was at Newmarket on Friday.

Not only was there some excitement early in the evening with horses thundering past and on occasion producing a little boost to the pocket, but later on there was the thrill of seeing one of the best (and some might say the most under-rated band to come out of Manchester) - James.

Wow - what a show. For those of us who have loved them for years this was a real treat.

All the old favourites: ‘Getting away with it’, ‘Born of frustration’, ‘She’s a star’ and of course their big hit classic ‘Sit down’ were sucked up by an audience of very mixed ages.

There were those who remember James from the early days, those who perhaps discovered them through their parents and those, who had come for the racing and stayed for the show, who did not know the band but loved them nonetheless.

There were cheers, lots of dancing and shouts for encores as they wowed the crowd and even gave a tempting taste of what’s to come with a track off their upcoming album.

Even holding the lyrics for the latest number did not stop frontman Tim Booth’s incredible dance moves - boy can he move.

And all culminating with a show stopping performance of ‘Laid’ - if you have never listened to this band, then you don’t know what you’re missing.

If you get a chance to see them live - grab it - you will be treated to a faultless, energetic performance that will take away all desire to ‘Sit down’.

This Friday (11) Brit nominated Chase and Status will be performing a DJ set after the evening’s races, and the following week (18) everyone’s favourite Essex boy Olly Murs will be on stage.

