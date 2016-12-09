Norfolk police budget consultation extended

Norfolk residents are being given more time to have their say on the county’s policing budget.

A public consultation launched by police and crime commissioner Lorne Green on the issue was due to end today.

But Mr Green says he plans to extend it by a further week to next Friday, December 16.

He said: “I have been delighted by the large number of people who have already had their say via my online survey, commenting on Twitter and Facebook, and by telephoning, emailing and writing to me and most important, at public meetings and on the street.

“Over the last four weeks I’ve had the opportunity to meet with residents in different parts of the county to explore their views.

“From Great Yarmouth, Sheringham and Aylsham, to King’s Lynn and Mulbarton, people have embraced the chance to share their opinions on whether the policing element of the council tax they pay should stay at last year’s levels or be increased by two per cent.

“Many people I’ve spoken to are well aware of the current financial challenges and crime demands facing our police, and they have shared with me their vision for policing in Norfolk.

“They understand that financing our police service is a balancing act, but they have been very open with me about what they want and need from their police service, and what they are and are not willing to compromise on.

“With 40 per cent of our policing budget coming direct from Norfolk tax payers’ pockets it is no surprise that so many people have wanted to share their views, and I am very grateful to everyone who has taken the time to do so.

“I feel that community conversation is still going on though and, having launched the consultation a little earlier than in previous years, I’ve got the option to let it run a bit longer before I have to make a decision.

“I’d urge anyone who hasn’t yet made their views known to take the chance now. The consultation will close next Friday and then I’ll start the work of preparing my proposals for next year’s policing budget.”

Comments can be made at www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/budget-consultation, by emailing TellLorne@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, telephoning 01953 424455, or writing to the Commissioner at OPCCN, Building 8, Falconers Chase, Wymondham, Norfolk NR18 0WW.