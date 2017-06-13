Norfolk’s chief constable to stay in post until 2020

Norfolk’s top police officer is set to remain in post for longer after his contract was extended.

Chief constable Simon Bailey agreed a five year contract when he first took up the role in 2013.

But it has now been confirmed that the county’s police and crime commissioner, Lorne Green, has decided to extend that deal by another two years.

It means Mr Bailey will remain in his role until at least the autumn of 2020.

Mr Green said: “This should be seen as a vote of confidence in one of the country’s outstanding chief constables.

“Simon is recognised locally and nationally as one of the best in his profession.

“We know our police force faces a number of substantial and significant challenges over the coming years.

“I believe this represents continuity and commitment and as such benefits both the people of Norfolk and the force in general.”

Mr Bailey, who is the National Police Chiefs Council’s lead officer for tackling child sexual abuse, is the first chief constable to have achieved the role after rising through the ranks of a single police force.

He added: “I am delighted Lorne has extended my contract. Since his appointment, we have built an excellent working relationship.

“We share the same passion for policing in the county and I look forward to working with him to ensure that Norfolk maintains its status as one of the best performing forces in the country.”