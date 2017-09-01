NSPCC volunteers prepare for a new term after empowering 20,000 children in Cambridgeshire to stay safe from abuse

A scheme that empowers children as young as four to stay safe from abuse reached more than 20,000 primary school pupils in Cambridgeshire last year, new figures reveal.

The NSPCC’s Speak Out Stay Safe programme was delivered to 8,603 children at 22 primary schools across the local education authority during the last school year.

The figures come as volunteers prepare to speak to more youngsters in Cambridgeshire as the new school term begins.

The fully age-appropriate initiative sees assemblies take place with reception and years one and two pupils, as well as more in-depth interactive talks and workshops with older students.

Primary school children are taught about different forms of child abuse, such as neglect, bullying and physical and sexual abuse.

With the help of NSPCC mascot Buddy, the scheme encourages children to speak to a trusted adult or Childline about any worries they may have.

In some cases across the country, the assemblies have resulted in children reporting abuse, leading to offenders being prosecuted and convicted of their crimes.

Many of the free assemblies and workshops are delivered by volunteers who make up a vital part of the charity’s aim to visit every primary school in the UK once every three years.

Michelle Newton, NSPCC schools service coordinator, said: “It’s important that children all over the country are empowered about how to speak out and stay safe from abuse.

“Our team of volunteers do a fantastic job to give children this vital knowledge in a fun, age appropriate way.

“The Speak Out Stay Safe scheme can help protect a generation of children from abuse and neglect and we are always looking for volunteers and schools to sign up to take part in this vital programme.”

To apply to volunteer with the NSPCC, or if teachers want to sign their school up for a visit, email michelle.newton@nspcc.org.uk