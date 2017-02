Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle in the Co-op car park in West Street, Long Sutton yesterday (Wednesday).

At around 11.45am, the 79-year-old woman was hit by a reversing vehicle that left the scene without stopping. Luckily, she only received minor injuries.

If you were the driver of the car, or you witnessed the incident, please call PC 208 Collinson on 101, quoting incident number 157 of February 1.