Ofsted praise for the Neale Wade Academy in March as inspectors rate it as ‘good’

Staff and students at the Neale Wade Academy in March are celebrating after education inspectors judged it as ‘good’ following a recent inspection.

Ofsted praised strong leadership, widespread pastoral care and student support and good teaching amongst many other qualities in its report, published this week.

It was noted that all pupils make good progress at Neale Wade, but that pupils from a disadvantaged background made “similar or sometimes better progress than their peers nationally”.

Parental support was also recognised as a major strength of the school in its successful journey from ‘requiring improvement’ at the last Ofsted inspection in February 2015, to ‘good’ following its most recent visit.

It is the first time the school has been graded as ‘good’ since the inception of Ofsted in 1992, and it only just missed out on an ‘outstanding’ rating.

Commenting on the report, principal Jason Wing said: “This report reflects the relentless approach that the school has taken to improve the outcomes for young people in March and the surrounding villages.

“Students and staff have worked tirelessly to achieve very strong exam results.

“Parents have been supportive of the actions that we have taken to improve the school over a number of years. We have always believed that Neale Wade could be a good school and now we strive for ‘outstanding’ status as we work to make further improvements.”

Gary Peile, chief executive of the Active Learning Trust, which sponsors Neale Wade, said: “On behalf of the whole Trust, I want to congratulate Jason Wing, the staff, pupils, parents and governors at Neale Wade for this exceptional report.

“It has been a real privilege for me and other colleagues to have worked with the Academy. We are proud that we were chosen as sponsor and are delighted that the inspector was able to highlight the difference that the Trust made to developments at Neale Wade.

“We look forward to supporting Jason and his team on Neale Wade’s journey to outstanding.”

In addition to glowing Ofsted report, the Academy also recently received news that GCSE equivalent results in Art were finally assessed as 86 per cent.

Mr Wing said: “This outcome for Art is especially pleasing as Ofsted had highlighted this as an area for particular improvement at the Academy.”

Neale Wade was the first school to join the Active Learning Trust in 2013.

The Trust now sponsors six schools in Cambridgeshire, and will be opening a further two schools in Littleport in September 2017 as well as a new primary school for Chatteris.