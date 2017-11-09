One dead and two seriously injured in crash at Black Drove in Murrow

One person has been killed and two others seriously injured in a crash at Murrow this morning (9).

One person has been killed and two others seriously injured in a crash at Murrow this morning (9).

Emergency services were called to Black Drove at about 7.10am today with reports of a two vehicle collision.

One of the occupants of one of the vehicles has sadly died at the scene.

Two other people have been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life threatening injuries.

Black Drove is closed in both directions between Hooks Drove and Cant’s Drove and is likely to remain closed for some time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 73 of 9 November, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.