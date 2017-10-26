One lane of the busy A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn is currently closed due to lorry crash

Drivers are facing long delays along the A47 between Wisbech and Guyhirn following a crash involving two lorries earlier this morning.

The accident, which happened on South Brink just past Guyhirn at around 10.10am, means one lane is closed and sugarbeet has also been spilled across the carriageway.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 10.10am to the accident involving two lorries. The latest information we have is that one lane is closed and traffic is moving very slowly. Drivers may want to avoid the area until the incident has been cleared.”