Orchards Primary School at Wisbech appeals for help to buy life-saving equipment for pupil

A Wisbech school is urgently appealing for help to raise money to buy a life-saving piece of equipment to enable a pupil to return to lessons.

Lyn Johnson, part of the well-being team at The Orchards Primary School, administered the kiss of life to the Key Stage I pupil after he stopped breathing during an epileptic fit.

The incident, which happened just before half-term, saw the boy rushed to intensive care in hospital and he has since suffered two more episodes resulting in him not breathing and having to go into hospital.

Lyn said: “It was extremely scary, I had to give him mouth to mouth as he stopped breathing before the emergency services arrived. Luckily he was OK and was taken to hospital but the emergency services now want us to have a defibrillator on site in case it happens again.

“He is a lovely little boy and giving him mouth to mouth was the scariest thing I have ever had to do. It was the first time I have had to do it in 17 years of working at a school. My brother has epilepsy and my husband has just been diagnosed but I have never known someone to stop breathing during a fit.

“We just need to get this defibrillator so he can enjoy his lessons in safety knowing we are prepared if the worst does happen again.

“When someone stops breathing the next step is for the heart to stop beating, so we need the defib in case that should happen. He is not at school at the moment because he has just come out of hospital. We would like to get the equipment in place as quickly as possible so it is there when he is ready to return to school or as soon afterwards as possible.

“We have over 500 pupils and 80 staff at the school plus all the parents who come and go at the start and end of school so having a defibrillator would be a useful piece of equipment to have any way.

“Unfortunately they cost around £1,000, which is a lot of money for us to raise quickly. We are planning fundraising and we raised £180 at a school disco this week.

“We have approached the Round Table and the Lions clubs and are waiting to hear back from them but we are appealing to the public to help us raise this money.”

Anyone wanting to donate can do so via the school office.