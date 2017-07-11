Party time for Upwell villagers

Organisers of Upwell Party in the Park were blown away with the success of this year’s event which attracted record crowds.

The weekend sunshine brought out families for the party in the park on Saturday which included fair rides including a 50-feet high Ferris wheel.

There was a barbecue and lots of stalls and live entertainment from local bands.

The fun continued on Sunday with the summer fair which included a fun dog show and lots of other entertainment and stalls.

Ros Shorting, one of the organisers, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic weekend.

“We were blown away by how many came along for the two days.

“Afternoon teas served in a marquee decked out with bunting and table cloths were a huge hit and were a sell-out.

“It was the first time we had done this and it proved a real winner.”

Dozens of vintage and veteran vehicles were also on display and these proved a huge draw, too.

All proceeds from the weekend will go towards the upkeep of the playing field and pavilion.

This weekend there is a horse and pony show on Sunday, with the first class starting at 9.30am.