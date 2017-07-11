Passer-by Tom rescues man from blaze at a farm on Sixteen Foot between Christchurch and Stonea

A passing motorist kicked in a door and helped rescue a man as a fire in an adjoining outbuilding looked set to spread to his house.

Wisbech man Tom Humphrey was driving along the Sixteen Foot between Christchurch and Stonea at 5.45pm on Sunday when he spotted the blaze which had also engulfed a car, a van and conifers and looked close to spreading to the house.

He leapt into action running to the house and when a neighbour explained there was a man in the property he tried to raise the alarm before kicking the door in to rescue the man, who was asleep in bed.

Tom said: “I just did what anyone would have done with the help of a neighbour.”

His proud mum Caroline Humphrey posted about Tom’s heroics on Facebook .

She said: “OMG! Tom Humphrey just rung me and said he kicked a door in and ran into a burning house to save an old man asleep in his bed, who the neighbour told him about... just happened to be passing!”

It took fire crews from March, Wisbech and Chatteris nearly three hours to bring the fire under control.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A shed, car, van and conifers were involved in the fire and crews used hose reels to extinguish it and to prevent it from spreading to the nearby house.”

Crews returned to their stations by 8.30pm.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.