Pet owner considering move after four dogs stolen from home in Upwell

A woman whose dogs were stolen from her home in Upwell has said her future in the village is now uncertain.

Christine Holden-Storey discovered four of her miniature Dachshunds had disappeared from their purpose-built dog home on Tuesday, April 18 and said she has been living in “hell” since the burglary.

Miniature Dachshunds stolen from a home in Upwell. Lola, one of the smooth red Dachshunds. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Mrs Holden-Storey, a breeder, said: “I have been breeding dogs for more than 40 years – I haven’t lived here for all of that time and I possibly won’t be for much longer.

“This hasn’t been a particularly pleasant experience. I believe we were targeted and it’s not nice to think we have been watched.”

On the evening of the burglary, she said she had checked on the dogs at 9pm, but when she looked again at 10pm, four of them were gone.

“I checked on them frequently, as I always do, but also because they had been quite restless. But when I went out at 10pm, they were gone. Two of them were still running around the garden though.

Miniature Dachshunds stolen from a home in Upwell. Millie the chocolate Dachshund. Photo: SUPPLIED.

“Whoever took them must have been in and out in a very short space of time. They must have tried to take the other two and not managed to.”

Mrs Holden-Storey said the burglary had not just affected herself and her family, but the other dogs too.

“They are now suffering, they are traumatised and just don’t know what’s going on.

“I breed these dogs but they are pets first and foremost.”

Miniature Dachshunds stolen from a home in Upwell. Phoebe one of the smooth red Dachshund. Photo: SUPPLIED.

The day after the burglary, her daughter Emily Fry took to Facebook to share the news in an attempt to find the four dogs.

Her post, which has since been shared more than 5,600 times, said: “Please, please share this and let’s get these girls home.”

She said: “My parents are completely devastated and we’re trying to make these dogs too hot to handle in the hope that we can reunite them.

“The reality is our girls could be anywhere, and we’d really, really appreciate any help in our search to find them.”

Police are investigating the burglary at the home in Back Drove, and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The four female miniature Dachshunds are: Phoebe and Lola (smooth reds), Millie (chocolate) and Florence (wire-haired).

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area during the times stated or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Cheryl Ironside at Downham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form which is available at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.