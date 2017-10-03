Pharoah the llama brings smiles as he pays visit to a Wisbech care home

Residents at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech were delighted to have a visit from Pharaoh the llama.

Pharaoh is from Faster Lente Llama Farm based in Wisbech and brought Tina and Chris Gambell with him for his visit.

“Our residents absolutely adored Pharaoh,” said Jan Davison, home manager: “The smiles on their faces said it all.”

Residents were able to stroke Pharaoh and feed him treats of carrots, apples and alfalfa nuts which he loved.

Jenny Judge, the home’s activities co-ordinator added: “They couldn’t believe their eyes when they spotted him coming. Pharaoh came right into the garden and popped his head through the patio doors so the residents could give his neck a stroke.”

Jenny added: “Interacting with a friendly llama is reported to help many physical and mental issues and he certainly created quite a buzz here at Lyncroft.”

Studies have shown that Llama therapy builds on the pre-existing human-animal bond and can help reduce blood pressure and improve overall cardiovascular

health. It can also release endorphins that produce a calming effect.

Tina and Chris hope Pharaoh will be invited to other care homes where his wonderfully calm and gentle presence can bring further benefits to people.