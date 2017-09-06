Phil Pilbeam retires as Wisbech Fire Service Watch Commander but will return as on-call firefighter

A watch commander at Wisbech Fire Station is retiring from his wholetime duties after a lengthy career with Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) - but will return a month later to provide on-call cover.

Phil Pilbeam, 52, who has been with CFRS for 23 years, has been stationed at Wisbech Fire Station three times in his fire service career – the last 11 of which have been as watch commander of both wholetime and on-call crews.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland presented Phil with a figurine last Monday to mark his retirement.

He said: “Phil brought his RAF training with him and has demonstrated his exemplary organisational skills throughout his time in the fire service. Whether it be an emergency call-out, or an exercise he has organised, Phil can always be relied on to help make a job run smoothly.”

Phil spent 10 years as a military firefighter with the RAF and MOD before joining the service in 1994. During his time in the military he was stationed in the UK as well as overseas, serving in several countries including the Falklands and Canada.

After joining CFRS, he was stationed at Huntingdon and Wisbech before being temporarily promoted to watch commander at the service’s training centre in Huntingdon. He then became a crew commander, based at Dogsthorpe, before returning to Wisbech. He was promoted to watch commander and moved to Stanground before transferring to Wisbech, where he has been based since 2006.

He said the experience of having a fire at his own home in Wisbech gave him a real empathy for people he helps in the same situation.

“One of my most memorable moments in the fire service is when I had my own garage fire. It was quite embarrassing because my wife had been away, I’d popped to the pub and someone came to tell me my garage was on fire. I ran all the way to the fire station so quickly that I could have caught Usain Bolt! When I got home I was greeted by two fire engines fighting a fully-developed fire in my garage. I was off duty so I didn’t help fight the fire but it completely destroyed my garage.”

Phil said there have been good times and bad times, because of some of the incidents he has attended, but says he would recommend the job to any young person thinking of becoming a firefighter.

“It is a very rewarding job. I would recommend it to anybody who wanted to join the fire service.”

Highlights of his career have involved successful training exercises he has helped organise – including Exercise Poseidon, the service’s first exercise on board a Russian ship at Wisbech Port, working with a Russian crew on a simulated fire in the engine room.

Phil will take a month off work before returning in his current role as an on-call watch commander.

During his days off, Phil hopes to buy a camper van and tour the UK with his wife, Sarah, as well as pursue his passion as an open water swimmer, taking part in more events. Phil, who has a stepdaughter Lauren, 22, and a daughter Emily, 21, would also like to visit Portman Road stadium more regularly, the home of his favourite football club Ipswich Town.

Station Commander Brett Mills, who worked with Phil for two years at Wisbech Fire Station, said: “Phil has been an integral part of Wisbech Fire Station for many years. His commitment to the Service is unquestionable and he has played a key role in ensuring the residents of Wisbech remain safe.”