Plans for six new homes on a site at 33 Gaul Road March look set for approval despite local opposition

Plans for six new homes look set to get the planning green light despite local opposition when Fenland Council’s planning committee meets later today (Wednesday).

Mr D Wyatt of Construct Reason homes wants to build six properties at 33 Gaul Road, March which adjoins The Chase, including two and three bedroom homes with garages.

The application will result in the demolition of the existing property - which a report to today’s meeting describes as “unfortunately vacant and has been vandalised. It is now in a poor state of repair”.

A previous application was for seven homes but following discussions there is now a revised scheme which has seen the number reduced to six.

The report points out the site consists of a “derelict dwelling and garden land within the centre of March and therefore the principle of the redevelopment of the site is therefore supported.”

But objectors fear the development will impact on neighbouring properties, causing loss of light and noise issues. They also raised concerns about wildlife and the report confirms two species of bats have been found roosting in the property, which means a licence from Natural England will be needed prior to work commencing.

The licence cannot be obtained before planning approval has been granted. There are also fears over a number of trees on the site, which have tree preservation orders on them and about extra traffic joining the already busy Gaul Road.

However, the report says: “whilst there will be some impacts from the development, for instance the loss of three protected trees, the large willow in the centre of the site will now be retained.”

It adds: “It is considered however, that the revised scheme before members is now acceptable. Although there will be some impacts on the trees and visual/neighbour amenity, these will not be significant enough to justify a refusal.”

March Town Council support the application which the report says if approval is granted “will then trigger the demolition of the derelict property, site clearance and redevelopment, providing six dwellings of mixed size within a sustainable location.”