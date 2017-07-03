Plea for high fencing at Long Sutton pre-school

Cinder Ash Pre-School has asked for parish council support to put up a new fence outside its building in Long Sutton.

Staff at the pre-school in Park Road fear that older children could climb over the current four foot-high fence and get into the nearby park.

Manager Lucy Cooper said: “At the moment, the fence isn’t very attractive and it’s also very low which means that our children can see what’s going on outside as we’re in the middle of a public park.

“The fence is something we’ve wanted to change for a long time, especially for the security of the children.”

Parish councillors have asked for more information about the pre-school’s plans.