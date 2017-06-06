Plea to trace missing Swaffham baby deemed by court to be ‘at risk’ from his parents

An appeal has been issued this morning for help to trace a missing seven-month-old boy, who police fear may have been abducted by his parents.

Officers say Daniel John Minton, together with his parents Daniel Minton and Tory Smith, was last seen in the Orford Road area of the town on April 21.

Although they are believed to be in the Wisbech area, inquiries so far have failed to trace them.

And, in an unusual move, Norfolk Police issued a statement this morning, appealing for the public’s help to trace them.

The force said the couple are suspected of abducting the child, as a family court had determined they posed a “risk of harm” to him.

Daniel Minton Snr is described as white, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build. He has blond short hair, usually shaven, with blue eyes and tattoo on the left side of neck and his left hand.

Tory Smith is described as white, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. She has very long, black, straight hair which is possibly now dyed blonde, blue eyes and has a tattoo on her left wrist.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101.