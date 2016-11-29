Police appeal for driver after collision with woman (21) in Long Sutton

Police are appealing for the driver of a car that was in collision with a young woman in Long Sutton on Sunday evening to come forward.

The incident happened at 5.53 pm on Sunday on London Road when a car pulling awat from the Spar shop was in a collision with a 21-year-old woman who was walking across the road.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the time and helped the woman to the pavement but then drove away. The young woman received “non-life threatening or life-changing injuries.”

A police spokesman said: “We are making an appeal for the driver of the vehicle to get in touch with the police. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may know the driver of the silver car is also asked to contact the investigating officer.”

The driver of the silver car is described as a white man with a bald head, wearing a grey jumper. Anyone with any information should ring 101, quoting incident number 358 of November 27.