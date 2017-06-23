Police called to North Cambs Hospital amid fears over man’s behaviour

Police are currently at the North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech following concerns over the conduct of a man at the unit.
Officers were called to the site at around 3.20pm this afternoon following reports that a man was displaying threatening behaviour there.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said it was believed the man had been injured himself before becoming aggressive.
An air ambulance is also at the scene and the situation is said to be “ongoing.”
