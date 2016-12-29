Police investigating after large cannabis factory found in March

Police investigations are ongoing after a large cannabis factory was discovered in March on Wednesday.

Officers were alerted to the situation by fire crews who were attending a blaze at a disused restaurant in Norwood Road at 4am.

A cannabis factory was discovered in Norwood Road, March. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police. ANL-161229-100219001

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said around 190 plants were found at the premises which have been disposed of.

She added: “The fire service called us yesterday at around 4am. The building on Norwood Road has since been made safe and boarded up.”

Officers posted photos and details of the find on the Policing March and Chatteris Facebook account on Wednesday, which said: “Cannabis Factory – Local officers were called to Norwood Rd March by fire crews. On entering the property officers discovered a large cannabis factory. Officers are currently dismantling the equipment and investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101.