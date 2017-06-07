Police launch summer crackdown on drink and drug driving

Police in Norfolk have launched their traditional summer campaign to target drink and drug driving.

Special operations will be taking place throughout June in a bid to catch the drivers who are prepared to get behind the wheel while under the influence.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, who heads the combined Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing unit, said: “This is an offence we target all year round.

“But the summer campaign gives us the opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers driving under the influence can have, that a minority of motorists still chose to ignore.

“Drink or drug driving impairs your judgement, making your reactions slower, therefore increasing the chance of being involved in a collision.”

A total of 153 motorists were caught drink or drug driving across Norfolk during last summer’s campaign.

Officers say any driver who is involved in a crash, or stopped because of concerns about how they are driving or a mechanical defect on their vehicle, can expect to be tested.

There will also be specially targeted operations around the county involving both roads and uniformed officers.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green added: “It is clear from last year’s statistics that too many motorists chose to drive while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“It is just not worth the risk and is an irresponsible and selfish thing to do.

“We all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe so let’s not make this summer one to remember for all the wrong reasons.”