Police name woman who died in B1101 collision

Police have named a woman who died in a collision on the B1101, March Road, at Friday Bridge on Saturday (August 20).
Olivia Mary Carter (18) of Friday Bridge Road, Elm, was driving a Nissan Micra when it was involved in a collision with a Citroen Saxo at about 4.15pm.
Anyone who saw the incident should contact police on 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.
RELATED
Wisbech woman killed in collision
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.