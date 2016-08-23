Police name woman who died in B1101 collision

Police have named a woman who died in a collision on the B1101, March Road, at Friday Bridge on Saturday (August 20).

Olivia Mary Carter (18) of Friday Bridge Road, Elm, was driving a Nissan Micra when it was involved in a collision with a Citroen Saxo at about 4.15pm.

Anyone who saw the incident should contact police on 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.

