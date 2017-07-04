Police officers given bravery award for Wisbech heroism

Two police officers who stopped a man setting fire to himself and a house in Wisbech have been nominated for a national bravery award.

PC James Moore and PC Carl Stoppard will be recognised at the annual Police Bravery Awards, which take place in London later this month.

Liz Groom, chairman of the Cambridgeshire Police Federation, said: “PCs Moore and Stoppard conducted themselves with the utmost bravery and professionalism.

“Throughout the incident they were aware that even the smallest spark could have ignited the entire house and endangered lives.”

The pair have been honoured for their courage in responding to an incident at a house in Wisbech just minutes before their shift on November 12, 2014, was due to finish.

A man doused in petrol was using a hand angle grinder to try to break into a house with his terrified partner and daughter inside.

After seeing the grinder still turning, they then found the man, who was carrying a lighter.

They then managed to distract and restrain the man, using two pairs of handcuffs.

As back-up arrived, the pair then searched the property and found a plastic fuel container on fire, just a few feet away from both the house, a stack of tyres and a wooden fence.

The man was arrested for arson with intent but eventually charged with a public order offence and given a 12-month community order and supervision and restraining order against the victims.

Stephen Mann, chief executive of Police Mutual, which sponsors the awards, said: “Police Mutual is very proud to be supporting the Police Bravery Awards for the ninth consecutive year.

“I am always astounded by police officers’ acts of bravery and my colleagues and I continue to be inspired by their dedication. They are a true inspiration and I feel privileged and humbled to be part of the awards again.”